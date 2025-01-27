Detroit man charged after 3-year-old son accidentally shoots himself

Update on Ashley Elkins case, apartment fire in East China Township and more top stories

Update on Ashley Elkins case, apartment fire in East China Township and more top stories

Update on Ashley Elkins case, apartment fire in East China Township and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old man is charged after his 3-year-old son shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Alahondro Von Fitzpatrick Detroit Police Department

Alahondro Von Fitzpatrick, of Detroit, is charged with violating Michigan's safe gun storage law and one count of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Monday and received a $20,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors say on Friday, Jan. 24, police responded to the 3300 block of Fullerton Avenue, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Friday, the child was listed in stable condition and was expected to recover.

"There is a very simple solution to these deaths and injuries to our children. Safely. Store. Your. Guns. This is one plus-one stuff. This isn't rocket science," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

One person who lives next to the home where the shooting occurred told CBS News Detroit that when he heard the gunshot, he ran outside and saw the boy's mother.

"When she'd seen me, I walked up over to her, and she came and collapsed in my arms and was crying and said, 'Junior shot himself,'" Willie Campbell said.