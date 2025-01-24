4-year-old shoots himself after getting a hold of unsecured gun, Detroit police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after getting a hold of a loaded gun and shooting himself in the hand.

Detroit police said it happened in the 3400 block of Fullerton Avenue near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.

When police arrived at the home and searched, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and also recovered several firearms. Police said one man was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

"It's a tragedy," said Willie Campbell.

Campbell lives next to the home where the boy shot himself. He said when he heard the gunshot, he ran outside and saw the boy's mother.

"So when she'd seen me, I walked up over to her, and she came and collapsed in my arms and was crying and said, 'Junior shot himself,'" Campbell said.

Campbell said there is no excuse for leaving an unsecured loaded gun where kids can get their hands on it.

"I heard her talking to the police and said she was in a room together, and he disappeared to another room, and she heard a 'pow,' and she ran to the back room," Campbell said.

Captain Michael Decicco said kids getting their hands on loaded weapons is something that is happening far too often in the city and said parents need to be held accountable.

At a minimum, if they have a firearm, if they're allowed to have one, they need to be secure. Then, they can't be just out. Especially down in an area where a small child or any child or anybody can get to it. It's the gun owner's responsibility to secure that gun to make sure no one hurts themselves, just like this situation," Dicicco said.

As for Campbell, he said he hopes whoever is responsible for leaving a loaded gun, is charged legally.

"Somebody gotta pay for that, that's crazy. That's crazy no matter who it is. They gotta pay," Campbell said.

At last check, the young boy was listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

It is unknown if charges will be filed.



