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Detroit man arrested over investigation into stolen vehicle infotainment systems

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A series of vehicle infotainment system thefts in Macomb County, Michigan, led to the recovery of stolen property and the arrest of one man. 

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad and the Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team served a search warrant on Friday at a home on Moross Road in Detroit as part of this investigation, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. 

During this search, investigators recovered four infotainment screens and modules believed to have been stolen from Dodge Ram vehicles in the St. Clair Shores area. Officers also recovered additional property that had been stolen from vehicles, the report said. 

As a result of the investigation, deputies said, Rajah Jamir Pritchard-Dixon, 18, of Detroit, was taken into custody. He was arraigned on Friday in 37th District Court in Warren on one count each of breaking and entering and larceny from a motor vehicle, court records show.  

Bond was set at $50,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 25. 

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