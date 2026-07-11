Detroit man arrested on murder warrant out of West Virginia, police say

A Detroit man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in West Virginia was taken into custody in Michigan, authorities said.

The Huntington (West Virginia) Police Department said they had been searching for Kendall Deion Crutcher, 44, of Detroit, after the July 7 shooting death of Jackie Harper in their city.

Kendall Deion Crutcher Huntington Police Department in Huntington, West Virginia

Harper, 33, of South Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports from CBS affiliate WOWK-TV in West Virginia.

The West Virginia authorities issued a criminal complaint on a charge of first-degree murder; and began working with the U.S. Marshals Service on the belief that Crutcher was in the Detroit area. The U.S. Marshals arrested him Friday morning in Eastpointe on the first-degree murder warrant, the Huntington Police Department said.

Crutcher was taken into custody in Michigan and is awaiting extradition to West Virginia, the department said.

The U.S. Marshal Service in the Eastern District of Michigan and Southern District of West Virginia, along with the Cabell County (West Virginia) Prosecuting Attorney's Office, assisted on this case.