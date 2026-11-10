Detroit man, 19, arraigned on murder charge in fatal crash amid police chase

A 19-year-old Detroit man charged with murder in connection with a fatal crash during a police chase was arraigned on Tuesday.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Nicholas K. Wilson Jr. was arraigned in the 22nd District Court on one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree fleeing and eluding, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and four counts of felony firearm.

State prosecutors say that in April 2026, Michigan State Police troopers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to a home in Inkster to execute a search warrant when Wilson allegedly fled the home at high speed. Officials say Wilson crashed the SUV into another car at the intersection of Parkwood and Middlebelt. Officials say he got out and ran to a nearby apartment complex.

MSP troopers who were following Wilson believed he was carrying a weapon and fired shots, striking Wilson in the lower body. Wilson was then arrested and allegedly found with two firearms.

The driver in the vehicle struck by Wilson was temporarily trapped and later died from his injuries.

"This tragic end shows the worst that can happen when suspects flee at high speeds on busy roadways," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Putting law enforcement and so many members of the public in danger is unacceptable, and we will hold this defendant accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Wilson is due back in court on Nov. 18.