Detroit man accused of slashing 7-year-old girl's throat headed to circuit court

(CBS DETROIT) — The man accused of attacking a 7-year-old girl with a knife in a Detroit park in October 2024 appeared in a Wayne County court Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Gary Lansky appeared before a judge via Zoom for what was supposed to be a competency hearing to determine whether he was mentally fit to stand trial.

Instead, the 73-year-old waived his preliminary examination and the case will head to circuit court.

Lansky is accused of attacking 7-year-old Saida Mashra with a knife while she was playing at a park.

"She's recovered, but the scars are still there, and it reminds her of everything that happened," said Saida's mother, Amirah Sharhan.

Sharhan says each day her daughter relives the nightmare she experienced last year.

"She's changed a lot since this accident. She's been dreaming about him every night," Sharhan said.

In October, Saida says she was playing with friends at Ryan Park near Kirkwood and Greenview Avenue in Detroit when she was attacked by a man with a knife.

Saida was able to run away after the incident but needed at least 20 stitches on her neck. Her family and police believe it was a hate crime.

Lansky is charged with assault with intent to murder and felonious assault.

Saida's family was visibly emotional during the hearing on Thursday. Her mother says that Lansky's alleged actions cut deeper than the knife used to attack her little girl.

"She says, 'Why me? Why me? Why did he have to do this to me?' She deserves justice. She deserves it," Sharhan said.

Lansky is due back in court on Jan. 30.