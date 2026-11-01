3 killed in crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit; alcohol, speed suspected by investigators

Three females are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit early Sunday, the Michigan State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash on the southbound side of the freeway, near Wyoming Avenue, around 2 a.m. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver, one of the females, failed to navigate a curve.

"The vehicle left the freeway, traveled up an embankment and through shrubbery, became airborne, and landed on the entrance ramp to southbound M-10 [Lodge Freeway] from Wyoming Avenue before striking a concrete barrier," the law enforcement agency said in a social media post on X Sunday morning.

The motorist and the two other females in the vehicle, whose ages have yet to be disclosed by officials, died as a result of injuries they suffered in the collision, according to the agency. All three were from Detroit.

Investigators say alcohol and speed are "suspected to have been contributing factors in the crash."

As of Sunday morning, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.