How to watch Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets game for NFL Week 3

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The Detroit Lions host the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Buffalo Bills scored on their opening three drives and took a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter in last week's 41-31 win over the Lions.

Jared Goff threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs was held to just 52 yards on 16 carries in the loss.

Detroit's defense has given up 71 points through the opening two weeks.

The Jets led 17-7 at home early in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday before falling 20-17 in overtime. New York held Green Bay to under 200 yards of total offense as quarterback Geno Smith threw for 247 yards and a score.

It's the first meeting in the series since December 2022.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and the Jets at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Jets on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Jets?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Jets game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Jets history

Detroit holds an 8-7-0 lead in the all-time series that dates back to the 1972 season.

The Lions dominated the series in the 1990s, winning all three matchups, and won four straight between 1991 and 2000, but have dropped four of the last six meetings. Brock Wright's 51-yard pass and catch from Jared Goff on fourth-and-short with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter sealed Detroit's 20-17 come-from-behind win on Dec. 18, 2022, against the Jets.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Jets?

The Lions are 6.5-point favorites to win in Week 3.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 4: Lions at Carolina Panthers, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: Lions at Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Lions at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Munich, Germany Game)

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Jets' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of New York's 2026 schedule:

Week 4: Jets at Chicago Bears, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Jets at New England Patriots, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

Week 7: Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Week 8: Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Jets at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Jets at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 12: Jets at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Jets vs. Denver Broncos, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Jets at Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 20 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 16: Jets vs. New England Patriots, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Jets at Buffalo Bills, TBD