How to watch Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots in Munich, Germany

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The Detroit Lions take on the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday.

The Lions (6-2) haven't played an international game since 2015. Detroit star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a German mother and speaks the language fluently. They are one of 11 NFL teams that have league-granted marketing rights in Germany, allowing them to sign commercial deals, build brand awareness and hold fan activations.

Detroit is coming off a 19-9 road win over the Miami Dolphins. Lions kicker Jake Bates made four field goals, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Patriots will look to rebound from a 45-27 loss at home to the Green Bay Packers. QB Drake Maye was intercepted three times as New England's defense surrendered 372 passing yards.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury, according to the team, which put fellow RB TreVeyon Henderson on the injured reserve Saturday. Stevenson was limited in practice on Friday.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph, center Cade Mays and cornerback D.J. Reed have been ruled out and did not travel to Munich.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's battle between the Lions and Patriots.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Patriots on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Patriots?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Patriots game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Patriots history

The Patriots lead the all-time series against the Lions 5-8, according to Pro Football Reference. The two teams last met in October 2022, with New England dominating Detroit 29-0.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Patriots?

The Lions are 3-point favorites to win in Week 10.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Patriots' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of New England's 2026 schedule:

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 29 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 13: Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 10 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 21 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Patriots at New York Jets, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots vs. Denver Broncos, TBD

Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD