How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game for NFL Week 7

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The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

Fresh off a bye, the Lions (3-2) open NFC North play against a surging Packers (4-2) team that has won three straight.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Jordan Love threw for 276 yards and a touchdown, and the Packers picked off Dak Prescott twice in a 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and the Packers at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Packers on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Packers?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Packers game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Packers history

Green Bay has largely dominated the series, holding a 108-78-7 record all-time against Detroit.

The Lions have won six of the last nine meetings in the series that dates back to 1930.

Green Bay won both matchups last year, including a 31-24 game on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Packers?

The Lions are 3-point favorites to win in Week 7.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 8: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Lions at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Munich, Germany Game)

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Packers' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Green Bay's 2026 schedule:

Week 8: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct. 29 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9: Packers at New England Patriots, Nov. 8 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Packers at Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. (Thanksgiving Eve)

Week 13: Packers at New Orleans Saints, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 13 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15: Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Packers at Chicago Bears, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Packers vs. Houston Texans, Jan. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 18: Packers vs. Detroit Lions, TBD