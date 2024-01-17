Man reports Detroit Lions ticket scam on social media, sheriff's office says

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 14 a man reported a Detroit Lions ticket scam on social media, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The man said he responded to a post on Facebook from a woman selling two tickets for the Lions playoff game scheduled for Jan. 21.

He and the woman communicated by text, agreeing on a price, and arranging payment through Venmo, deputies said.

The man sent the payment for the tickets but was asked for additional money to transfer the tickets into his name, investigation shows.

During this time, the man became suspicious that he was scammed and didn't send the additional funds, instead went to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office to file a report, deputies said.

Deputies were unable to reach the seller but continue to investigate.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is providing tips to avoid scams:

Limit who can see your posts and information.

If you get a message from a friend about an opportunity or an urgent need for money, call them. Their account may have been hacked.

If someone on your social media rushes you to start a friendship or romance, slow down. Never send money to someone you haven't met in person.

Before you buy, check out the company. Search online for its name plus "scam" or "complaint."

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said he is reminding residents about the prevalence of financial scams through social media.

Additional information can be found online to spot, avoid, and report scams.