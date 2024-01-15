Detroit Lions taking on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in divisional round

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are in high spirits after winning their first playoff game in over 30 years against the Los Angeles Rams. Now, they will turn their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the divisional round on Sunday.

This comes after the Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, winning the Wild Card game 32-9. The team will travel to Detroit for the second playoff game to be hosted at Ford Field.

Lions held on Sunday night for a 24-23 win against Matthew Stafford and the Rams, putting them one step closer to the Super Bowl.

The game marked the first time the former quarterback played in Ford Field after he was traded for Jared Goff in 2021. It was also the first time in NFL history

The Lions ended a nine-game postseason losing streak that dated to a victory over Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992. They lost a home playoff game two years later and hadn't hosted one since.