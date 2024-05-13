Detroit Lions sell out season tickets for second time in Ford Field's history

Pilot, 71, crashes antique military plane in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT)—The Detroit Lions announced season tickets have sold out for the second year in a row following the team's historic 2023 season.

The 2023 season was the first time that season tickets, also known as Lions Loyal Memberships, had completely sold out in Ford Field's history.

This prompted the creation of a waitlist for the memberships for the 2024 season. While season tickets are sold out, a limited inventory of single-game tickets will still be available to purchase when this season's schedule is released. Suites will also be available for purchase.

"Our Lions Loyal Members are the heartbeat of our fanbase and the true foundation of our incredible home field advantage," said Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner. "We are proud to have reached a sellout of memberships and want to encourage interested fans to join the waitlist for the best opportunity to attend our games at Ford Field in 2025 and beyond."

Fans interested in season tickets for the 2025 season can join the waitlist. To join, they must deposit a non-refundable $100 deposit for each ticket, with a limit of four tickets.

Deposits are timestamped to determine the person's position on the waitlist and will apply to the season ticket purchase.

This will give fans priority access to the 2025 season tickets when they are available, as well as access to 2024 single-game presales and presales for concerts and events happening at Ford Field.

Officials with the team say ticket availability is determined after the renewal and relocation process for current season ticket holders is complete.

To join the waitlist, fans can contact the ticketing team by calling 313-262-2222 or visiting the website.