Lions-Vikings tickets are the NFL's most expensive for Week 18

(CBS DETROIT) — With one week left in the regular season, the NFL's most expensive ticket can be found at Ford Field this weekend.

According to a report from Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for the Lions-Vikings NFC North showdown is $374 for what could perhaps be the biggest game in Ford Field history.

Whoever wins Sunday's matchup will claim the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The loser will fall to the No. 5 seed and will be the first 14-win wild-card team in league history. The Lions have never been the top seed in the playoffs.

The fellow NFC North matchup in Green Bay pitting the Packers against the Chicago Bears is the second most expensive ticket in the league at an average of $300 a ticket, followed by the Chiefs-Broncos game ($277), Giants-Eagles ($194) and Chargers-Raiders ($180).

Data from Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast shows 96% of those attending Sunday's contest at Ford Field are expected to be cheering on the Lions. Vivid Seats says on average, fans will travel 226 miles to attend the winner-takes-all game.

After picking up their franchise-record 13th win with a victory over the Bears on Dec. 22, the Lions (14-2) went undefeated on the road for the first time this season with a come-from-behind road win over the San Francisco 49ers Monday night. Meanwhile, the Vikings (14-2) have won nine straight since losing to the Lions and Los Angeles Rams in back-to-back weeks.

The Lions won the first meeting 31-29 back on Oct. 20. The two sides swept both the Packers and Bears.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 8:20 p.m.