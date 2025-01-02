Aaron Glenn says Detroit Lions can win Super Bowl

(CBS DETROIT) - Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn says the Detroit Lions have what it takes to win the Super Bowl.

"You damn right we can do it," Glenn told reporters on Thursday. "The thing we have to continue doing is make these impact plays that we've been making. We're going to continue to do that."

Multiple injuries have plagued the team's defense this season, with some key players, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, and Alim McNeil, out for weeks.

On Monday, the defense struggled in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers, allowing 21 points to be scored before halftime. But Glenn says the second half was a different pace, with the players putting pressure on quarterback Brock Purdy, causing him to throw two interceptions that were caught by safety Kerby Joseph. Both interceptions led to touchdowns by the Lions.

Detroit ended the night with a 40-34 win, its 14th win. It was the first time the teams had met since the NFC Championship last season.

Glenn credited players, including Kerby, Brian Branch, and Amik Robertson, for making the necessary stops.

"He (Purdy) is pretty surgical, but we wanted to combat that in the second half by making sure we get in his face and make him have some issues, and I thought we did that," Glenn said. "Are we where we need to be defensively? Not at all. We understand that. But where we are is we're making impact plays at times we need to make them, and I'm proud of our guys for doing that."

Now, the team has to face the Minnesota Vikings (14-2). The game will determine who will get the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a bye in the playoffs.

"It's going to be a fun game, and we are looking forward to it because there's no better way to end this season than playing against a team like that," Glenn said.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Anzalone participated in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday as he makes his way back from a broken forearm. Glenn did not say whether Anzalone will be back on the field against the Vikings but said he is "getting himself back acclimated to how we do things."