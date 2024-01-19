Detroit Lions hold final practice before home playoff game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the Lions are looking forward to record-breaking cheering this Sunday for the team's second home playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.

"He's at his best when his backs against the wall," said Campbell, referring to quarterback Jared Goff.

Campbell praised Goff for his attitude and leadership over the past three years and said he is a big part of why this Lions team is where they are right now because he said Goff had the right attitude when the team wasn't winning like they are now.

READ: Detroit police security plan takes center stage for Sunday's Lions divisional round game

"You know it's easy when everyone's going out and winning games and the guys love it and want to be a part of it but when you're 0-10-1, you find out a lot about people, you find out about players and coaches, people in the organization and so that's why you have the best perception of what those people are, and how and how they're made and what drives them, and what they're willing to do for those around them. That's a much better viewpoint than when everything's going great. So he's one of those guys, I know exactly what he is when he's at his worst, and I'll take that guy any day'" Campbell said.

Another important part of this week's preparation is making sure the team doesn't take Tampa Bay lightly, even though they beat them 20-6 in Week 6.

"We've got us find a way to squeeze this in on Baker. If you let him sit back there and play with rhythm, it's dangerous because he will get it up to his guys and give him a chance to make a play. Evans, he's an issue, and our guys know that we can't let him go off, Campbell said.

The Lions are a six-and-a-half-point favorite to win this Sunday's second-round divisional match against the Buccaneers.

The winner will go on to play the winner of the game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Lions win and the Packers win, the Lions will host the NFC Championship at Ford Field. If the Lions win and San Francisco wins, the Lions will compete for the NFC Championship in San Francisco.