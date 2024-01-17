Ford Field sets new record sound during Lions playoff win against Rams
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ford Field hit a new record sound on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions defeated the L.A. Rams, 24-23, for their first playoff win in 32 years.
Ford Field hit 133.6 decibels for the sound, making it 4th ranked for the loudest stadium level.
The loudness was equivalent to a military jet aircraft take-off, according to Purdue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.