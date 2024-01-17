Local News

Ford Field sets new record sound during Lions playoff win against Rams

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ford Field hit a new record sound on Sunday. 

The Detroit Lions defeated the L.A. Rams, 24-23, for their first playoff win in 32 years. 

Ford Field hit 133.6 decibels for the sound, making it 4th ranked for the loudest stadium level.  

The loudness was equivalent to a military jet aircraft take-off, according to Purdue

