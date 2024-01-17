Ford Field sets new record sound during Lions playoff win against Rams

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 17, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ford Field hit a new record sound on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions defeated the L.A. Rams, 24-23, for their first playoff win in 32 years.

Ford Field hit 133.6 decibels for the sound, making it 4th ranked for the loudest stadium level.

The loudness was equivalent to a military jet aircraft take-off, according to Purdue.