Coach Dan Campbell still trying to find answers for Detroit Lions offensive line

With a dozen days of training camp and one preseason game in the books, questions remain about the Detroit Lions offensive line starters.

Coach Dan Campbell learned more about the line in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

"When we did it right up front, when we were all together doing it right, using the fundamentals, it was pretty and we were effective,'' Campbell said on Saturday. "I thought a number of things in the run game were really good.''

While most starters did not play, including left tackle Penei Sewell, Campbell got a good look at right tackle, rookie Blake Miller and at center Seth McLaughlin who both started.

Throughout camp, Campbell has been bullish on Miller, a first-round pick, praising his consistency and demeanor. That didn't change after the game.

McLaughlin, a second-year offensive lineman who has not played in an NFL game, stepped in after starting center Cade Mays sustained a wrist injury last week and will be out for significant time.

McLaughlin started with Michael Niese taking over later in the game. Juice Scruggs is also in the mix at center. Scruggs, a veteran, was back at practice on Saturday after sustaining a soft tissue injury last week.

"One of the things we talk about with Seth. He's not this enormous person. His niche is playing low — he's quick, he's super sharp and he's really good at the second level,'' Campbell said. "Then pass game as the anchor, in a lot of cases he has to do double what somebody else does that has more size or stature to him, that's the hand he's dealt. I thought he did that the other night.''

Christian Mahogany, who started 11 games at left guard last season, has competition from veteran Ben Bartch who also returned from an injury on Saturday.

"I thought Mahogany, I thought he was a physical force,'' Campbell said. "When he does it right it's pretty and it's powerful, it's explosive. In the pass game he's got to anchor and sometimes he gets a little out of sorts — it's just the consistency of it.''

With two preseason games remaining, Campbell has time to find the five best starters.

"This is an ongoing battle,'' he said.