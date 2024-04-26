Detroit is close to passing record for the most fans attending NFL Draft, commissioner says

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is getting close to setting the record for the number of fans attending the NFL Draft and it'll just take about 100,000 more people to do it.

Before the start of Day 2 of the draft on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that 230,000 people attended the second day. The city already broke the record on Thursday for the most fans in attendance on the first day of the draft, with 275,000 people.

The city has the opportunity to surpass the total record number of fans at the three-day event, which was 600,000 people set in Nashville in 2019.

Friday was also the second time the NFL Draft reached maximum capacity. The draft will conclude on Saturday.

Day 1 of the draft not only saw a record being broken but also Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions welcoming Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold to the team.

On Friday, the Lions have one pick in the second round. The team does not have a third-round pick after giving it up to trade their first-round pick from the 29th spot to the 24th. In exchange, the Lions also obtained a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft.