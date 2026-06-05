Detroit investment programs help remove vacant storefronts, open new businesses

Empty storefronts can still be found on commercial corridors across Detroit.

But city leaders say programs like Motor City Match are helping entrepreneurs open businesses in neighborhoods that have long needed more services.

"You do absolutely see a number of areas of opportunity, and we see a persistent need for neighborhood goods and services on corridors," said Sean Gray, senior vice president of Small Business Services for Detroit Economic Growth Corp.

Gray says Motor City Match has helped hundreds of businesses open across the city.

"We've done a lot of work with Motor City Match and other programs. Over the last 10 years, we've done about 205 ribbon cuttings to keep people open and running," said Gray.

One of those businesses is Jessie Feliz's Learning Center in Brightmoor.

She says Motor City Match provided more than funding; it helped her build the confidence to open a brick-and-mortar business in the community she serves.

"I just feel very much led to like do the work right here in the city, in this area, and help revitalize it," said Feliz.

But Feliz says revitalizing commercial corridors is about more than filling empty spaces.

She says it's about making sure residents can see opportunities in their own neighborhoods.

"At the same time, I don't want my kids to live in ruins and think that's just what it is, and that they have to travel and cross this street or this mile to be somewhere nice. No, there's beauty right here," said Feliz.

City leaders say programs like Motor City Match are part of a longer effort to bring more businesses, services and investment to Detroit's commercial corridors.