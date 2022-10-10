Detroit Health Department provides notice after data security incident

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department (DHD) is notifying specific individuals about a recent security incident that involved the unauthorized release of confidential client information.

On May 12, 2022, it was discovered that protected health information was compromised due to an unauthorized disclosure in the office of the Detroit Health Department.

Upon the DHD being notified about this incident, they began to mitigate the threat of any continued breach and sought assistance from external security professionals.

"To the best of our knowledge and belief, information was improperly disclosed to a third party which information contained names, address, dates of birth, contact information, gender, race, marital status, household size, and participation status in certain Detroit Health Department programs," the department said. "This incident does not affect all Detroit Health Department clients."

Individuals who have been notified about this matter are being provided with best practices to protect their information, including but not limited to monitoring their credit information.

The department is fully committed to maintaining the private and personal information in its possession and has taken many precautions to safeguard it.

For those who have questions or need additional information regarding this incident, contact DHD officials at 833-242-6019.