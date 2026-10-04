Hundreds enjoy what the Motor City has to offer at Detroit Harvest Fest

Hundreds of people got out their flannels, cardigans and even Halloween costumes for this year's Detroit Harvest Fest.

This year's festival was at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park.

"October everywhere, and I love October because it's almost Christmas," said young festivalgoer Teagan Williams.

Older festivalgoers say the event warms their hearts, allowing the new generation to see what the city has to offer and helping those who have called the area home see it in a new light.

"I think it's a good cultural reset for Detroit, definitely a different background than in the past few years," said festivalgoer Dezare Florez.

The festival ran out of fall staples fast, but it was lined with restaurants while local live music filled the atmosphere.

"So it used to be on the Dequindre Cut, so this is a lot bigger," said food truck owner Demetrius Edison.

The venue allowed more space to enjoy and expand the festival.

"I'm born and raised in Detroit. Thirty-seven years of my life, I never seen nothing like it. Ten years ago, totally different, so I'm loving what they're doing with the city," said Edison.