Detroit grandmother with nonemergency transport service asks public for help replacing failing vehicle

Lawanda Williams, a Detroit grandmother dedicated to honoring her daughter's memory needs the public's help.

After starting a transportation business to support her family, her vehicle is breaking down and she needs a new one to continue the service.

"Leesa J Transportation is a nonemergency transportation for people that needs to go to the doctor, pick up prescriptions, needs to go to the grocery store. I even transport children back and forth to school," Williams said.

Customers only pay what they can afford, which in some cases is nothing.

"We were in that position once upon a time, where we couldn't afford to pay for a ride. So, the lord put it where I was able to be to help these people out," Williams said.

Her reason rests close to her heart.

A necklace she has bears the ashes and image of her daughter, Jaleesa.

"She was diagnosed with cancer in January of 2019. My daughter only lived 10 months. She died October of 2019," Williams said.

In between that time, they didn't have a vehicle and relied on state transportation to get her to and from appointments.

"We would call them to come pick her up. They're two or three hours late, they don't show up, they cancel the ride," Williams said.

A few months later, she faced hardship again when her husband also needed treatment for cancer.

"Our van broke down, so now we're back using state transportation. So we went through the same identical thing with him," Williams said.

Her husband is now in remission, but that's when she decided to do more for her community.

"I need to do something to help these people that's going through what they're going through, and then sitting down there at the cancer institute and seeing all the people that sit out there waiting on a ride, waiting for their transportation. They went through radiation and chemo; they don't want to go sit there like that. So that's what inspired me to do this," Williams said.

Leesa J Transportation has been operating successfully for the past three years in Detroit. However, her used vehicle is starting to fail.

"The car is really on its last leg. I don't know how long the transmission is going to last," Williams said.

Lawanda Williams stands next to the car she uses for her nonemergency transport service, Leesa J Transportation, in Detroit, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for her dream vehicle, a van. It will allow her to take on more clients and make fewer trips to schools.

"If anyone can help us get a van, it would be truly appreciated, because I have a lot of people that depend on this transportation," Williams said.

Her daughter passed away at the age of 31. She's raising her grandchildren now.

"It was really hard for them at first, but as you know, time will heal," Williams said.

The business is her daughter's legacy, and she needs your help to keep it going.

"I know it's a lot of transportation companies out there. I'm aware of that. But mine's a little different because I charge what they can pay, and I also will put in the time to go in with any senior that needs to go into the clinic or wherever they need to go," Williams said.

It's a promise to continue her unwavering dedication to serve.