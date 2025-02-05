Detroit art gallery established nearly 100 years ago damaged in flood after pipe bursts

(CBS DETROIT) — A local art gallery in Detroit that dates back nearly a century is temporarily forced to close after a burst pipe flooded the inside of the building, causing significant damage.

Since 1932, the Detroit Artists Market has been a cornerstone for countless artists in Motor City. But recently the building suffered severe flood damage and leaders of the nonprofit were left with no other choice but to temporarily close its doors.

"It was essentially raining water into the space," Executive Director Miah Davis said.

Detroit Artists Market

Drywall was destroyed and plaster was piled up after crumbling off the ceiling. Detroit Artists Market supports nearly 500 artists each year. Davis and her team are now left with the extensive cleanup.

"It's truly hindered the nonprofit. It was detrimental to our operations, and it actually occurred on the evening of what was supposed to be an opening of our first exhibition of this year: Dope Women in Media," Davis stated.

Davis says a frozen pipe is the culprit. Just over a week ago, the pipe burst leading to intense flooding in the gallery.

"It was catastrophic. There was water raining from the stairwell, from the entryway, from the gallery, inside of our gift shop, all of the offices on the second floor were completely flooded," said Davis.

Detroit Artists Market

The organization is now closed, and the operations have been put on hold. It's unclear when the gallery will reopen. Mitigation crews have been on site trying to salvage any items left unscathed.

With recovery efforts underway, Davis is trying to raise $35,000 for repairs and relocation fees and is looking to the community for help in tracking down a temporary space to house the gallery.

"It would mean the world to us for community support. I'd love to see the Detroit Artists Market around for another 93 years," Davis stated.

Davis says about 90% of the artwork was left undamaged during the flood. She says, in time, the nonprofit hopes to reopen and return to its location on the corner of Woodward Avenue and Forest Avenue.