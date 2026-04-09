Detroit firefighter injured by burns while fighting fire at vacant house

A Detroit firefighter was injured while working at a fire scene Thursday, a department spokesperson said.

The fire call was to a vacant home in the 3000 block of Blaine Street, near Wildemere and Lawton streets. Crews arrived 4 ½ minutes after the 911 call.

The firefighter was burned on his face during firefighting efforts inside the home, the department said. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and is expected to recover.

There were no other injuries on the call.