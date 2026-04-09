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Detroit firefighter injured by burns while fighting fire at vacant house

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A Detroit firefighter was injured while working at a fire scene Thursday, a department spokesperson said. 

The fire call was to a vacant home in the 3000 block of Blaine Street, near Wildemere and Lawton streets. Crews arrived 4 ½ minutes after the 911 call. 

The firefighter was burned on his face during firefighting efforts inside the home, the department said. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and is expected to recover. 

There were no other injuries on the call. 

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