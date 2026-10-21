Detroit Fire Department rescues woman from apartment fire

The Detroit Fire Department rescued a woman from an apartment fire on the 12700 block of Plymouth Road early Wednesday, the fire department says.

The fire department received a call reporting a fire in an apartment at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find the fire showing from two sides of the apartment, made entry and removed the occupant from the apartment with the help of Detroit Police officers.

The resident, a woman in her mid-30s, according to the fire department, was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The woman was transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where she was in critical condition per her last check, according to the fire department.

Crews knocked the fire down and contained it to one unit.

One Detroit police officer was evaluated by EMS on scene and refused transport.