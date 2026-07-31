Federal observers in Detroit will not block voters from casting ballots, election advocates say

With early voting underway ahead of Tuesday's primary, increased attention on Michigan elections may leave some voters with questions about identification, eligibility and federal monitoring.

"Having federal observers for elections has happened before and will not obstruct anybody's ability to vote on election day in Detroit," said Detroit Votes spokesperson Matt Friedman.

Election advocates say eligible voters shouldn't let the added spotlight on the Motor City keep them from casting a ballot.

Clark Park is serving as an early voting location for the third election, giving voters in southwest Detroit a place to cast their ballots close to home.

"Because of the size of the city of Detroit, the diversity of the neighborhoods, it's really important to have early voting options close to where voters live," said Friedman.

With misinformation and new federal scrutiny surrounding Michigan elections, Friedman says voters should not let the attention change their plan to participate.

"My advice to voters is stick with your plan to vote. There are professionals committed to making sure that you'll be able to exercise that right," said Friedman.

More than 2,200 people had already voted early in person across Detroit as of Friday morning.

At Clark Park, about 160 people have cast their ballots since early voting began Saturday.

Friedman says voters with questions should rely on trusted election information rather than misinformation found online.

"If you're registered to vote, vote please. We need everybody's participation," said Friedman.

Early voting continues through the weekend ahead of next week's primary, with polls opening citywide on Tuesday.