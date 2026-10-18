Detroit police seeks information about 30-year-old man in shooting that left 1 dead

Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help in gathering information about a 30-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed an individual on the city's east side Saturday morning.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened on the 15700 block of Mack Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Officials have yet to disclose what led to the incident or information about the victim.

Isaiah Devon Bursey is a suspect in the shooting, police say.

Isaiah Devon Bursey, 30. CBS News Detroit

Police said Bursey should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-5260. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip through the organization's website or Detroit Rewards TV.