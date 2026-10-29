Detroit clerk expects 40% to 45% voter turnout for 2026 midterm election

With Election Day five days away, Detroit says its preparations are in place.

Election officials say 4,000 poll workers have been trained and voting systems are fully tested.

"We're ready, and we want you to know that we administer secure, accessible, and accurate elections, and we need you to participate," said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

The city is projecting a 40-45% turnout, up from about 34% in 2022.

More than 106,000 absentee ballots have been issued, with about 60,000 returned.

Security is also part of the city's Election Day preparations, with officials working with federal, state, and local agencies.

"We've seen no effort to disrupt the process. We have not had any disruptions, and there has been no indication that we are expected to see anyone try to disrupt the process," said Conrad Mallett, Detroit Corporation Counsel.

For voters who still have an absentee ballot at home, the Clerk is urging them to sign it and return it to a city drop box, early vote center or the Department of Elections.

Getting to the polls on election day won't cost you a bus fare, as DDOT and SMART are offering free rides to the polls on all their fixed routes and paratransit services.

"That's all day on Election Day. There's not anything you have to say or show. The rides will be free for everyone," said Robert Cramer, director of the Detroit Department of Transportation.

The city is expecting between 105,000 and 125,000 Detroiters to cast their ballots at Election Day precincts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.