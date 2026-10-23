Detroit expands year-round engagement in effort to prevent youth violence

Detroit's push to reach young people is moving from summer programming into their schools.

Mayor Mary Sheffield kicked off a 24-school tour Friday, aimed at hearing directly from students across the city.

"We're going to engage our young people all year round. We have a dedicated youth affairs office and dedicated staff who are supporting and investing in our young people as well. It can't just be a summer thing. Our young people need support year-round," said Sheffield.

This summer, Sheffield's administration put $1.5 million from the city's general fund into "Occupy the Summer," which was used to create activities and spaces for young people.

"Oftentimes, when I see when we talk about young people, people point their finger at young people, or they always say they're the cause of certain issues in Detroit, particularly the area of gun violence. But, I believe young people really just need to be invested in," said Sheffield.

That investment is now extending into the school year, as the city continues to grapple with violence involving young people.

But Sheffield says the city's investment in young people can't be measured by youth violence alone.

"I don't think we should tie everything to youth violence in the sense that there are some things that you just can't prevent. Right? We can invest millions into young people, but you're still going to have these situations that happen, unfortunately," said Sheffield.

Sheffield says prevention also takes parents and community, and success means seeing young people show up, use the programs available to them, and stay engaged.