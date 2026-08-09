National nonpartisan group highlights voter engagement and education in Detroit

Thursday was the 61st anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, and on Saturday, a nationwide organization made sure to honor that anniversary by increasing voter engagement, turnout, and education.

"We train people to advocate for the things that are important to them," said Genevieve VanCleve, the regional organizer for the League of Women Voters.

Dozens of women of all ages and backgrounds from Metro Detroit gathered all day Saturday to talk about the things that matter, much like thousands of other women across the Country, in the League of Women Voters' Unite and Rise for Voting Rights event.

Celina Stewart, the CEO of the League of Women Voters United States, told CBS Detroit, "And so across the country, more than 400 activations where people are doing poetry slams like we're doing here, book clubs, protests, writing letters to their governors and their elected officials. So, all over the country people are really engaging, and we're trying to bring democracy to people in their hands."

While similar events took place around America Saturday, Detroit was chosen as one of the five hallmark locations because of the city's history of Black civic leadership.

"Our focus is to get people to vote and to get them to understand how voting impacts their lives," said Betty Burdette, the chair of voter services for the League of Women Voters.

The women convened in a circle and took part in a bunch of activities, including writing poetry and telling their neighbors the issues that matter most to them.

Deborah Bunkley, communications director for the League of Women Voters, said, "Really wonderful to hear these young people speak up the way they're speaking up. They know exactly what they want; now we just have to get them to vote for what they want."

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, but they say they are now hoping this grassroots organizing and community outreach can help engage voters and strengthen democracy ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.