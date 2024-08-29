Watch CBS News
Local News

10 guns, drugs, a stolen motorcycle and $17,000 seized from Detroit home

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Man dies after being electrocuted in Detroit, Trump visiting Michigan and more top stories
Man dies after being electrocuted in Detroit, Trump visiting Michigan and more top stories 03:50

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities seized drugs, 10 guns, a stolen motorcycle and more from a dealer's Detroit home in connection to selling drugs to Macomb County residents. 

comet-detroit-drug-bust.jpg
Michigan State Police

Members of the County of Macomb Enforcement Team executed the search warrant at the Detroit home Wednesday morning after an investigation revealed almost all of the dealer's customers were from Macomb County, according to state police. 

Investigators also learned that the suspect was supplying dealers and users. 

During the search, detectives seized 170 grams of crack, 59 grams of suboxone, 157 grams of fentanyl, 254 grams of methamphetamine, 10 guns, a stolen motorcycle and $17,000 in cash. 

State police say the weapons seized were semi-automatic, including a 12 gauge shotgun. Along with the weapons, 14 high-capacity magazines were seized, and some were loaded with between 30 and 100 rounds.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.