10 guns, drugs, a stolen motorcycle and $17,000 seized from Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities seized drugs, 10 guns, a stolen motorcycle and more from a dealer's Detroit home in connection to selling drugs to Macomb County residents.

Michigan State Police

Members of the County of Macomb Enforcement Team executed the search warrant at the Detroit home Wednesday morning after an investigation revealed almost all of the dealer's customers were from Macomb County, according to state police.

Investigators also learned that the suspect was supplying dealers and users.

During the search, detectives seized 170 grams of crack, 59 grams of suboxone, 157 grams of fentanyl, 254 grams of methamphetamine, 10 guns, a stolen motorcycle and $17,000 in cash.

State police say the weapons seized were semi-automatic, including a 12 gauge shotgun. Along with the weapons, 14 high-capacity magazines were seized, and some were loaded with between 30 and 100 rounds.