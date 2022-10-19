Detroit Dog Rescue building broken into overnight

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog rescue building on Detroit's east side was broken into early on Wednesday morning, according to Detroit Dog Rescue.

The power was cut and windows to the building were smashed, the organization said in Facebook post.

In addition to this, supplies were thrown around, crowbars were left, and fencing and the roll down doors were torn apart.

All of the dogs at Detroit Dog Rescue are safe.

Officials with the organization say they are working to count supplies and medicine.

In the post, Kristina Rinaldi, Executive Director of Detroit Dog Rescue said this was, "a hard blow and a big clean up," and they are working with police officers and their security company.

To donate to Detroit Dog Rescue, visit here.