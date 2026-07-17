Detroit content creator uses social media to bring Black history to life

What started as a young girl portraying Rosa Parks has grown into a mission to educate and inspire.

"I remember, at the end of the video, I said, 'Me, Rosie Parks,'" Rosie White said.

That one video changed everything, and since then, Rosie has met Oprah Winfrey, appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show," and was invited to attend the funeral of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, opportunities her family says they never imagined.

"I know it's our spiritual background that got us into rooms that there's no way a regular family from Detroit could actually be," Rosie's mother, Kenya White, said.

Behind every video is a true family effort.

Rosie stars in front of the camera while her older sister handles directing, filming and editing. Kenya creates many of the costumes herself, transforming thrift store finds into historically inspired looks.

"We started with an Apple phone and thrifted costumes, and we still do it that way," Kenya said.

That dedication has earned Rosie two Spirit of Detroit Awards, recognition she proudly credits to both her city and her family's work.

"To win two, that's like, I'm all Detroit," Rosie said.

While Rosie's videos often recreate memorable cultural moments and scenes from popular films, her family's mission extends far beyond entertainment. They hope each video introduces viewers to influential Black figures whose stories deserve to be remembered.

"It still never gets old. I'm still surprised," Kenya said.

From Rosa Parks to the many historical figures she's portrayed since, Rosie continues using social media to make history feel personal for audiences of all ages.

When asked what makes her family Detroit Proud, Kenya didn't hesitate.

"The Detroit in me has gotten me into places I thought I would never be at, but that's a Detroit girl because I deserve to be here. I'm a Detroiter, Detroit Proud," she said.