Detroit city council passes new law to crackdown on ATVs

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit gas station owner and U.S Senate candidate Nasser Beydoun says he supports a new ordinance in Detroit that will now ban unregistered ATVs from getting fuel at gas stations in the city.

"Whatever we can do to promote public safety, we are willing to do that," Beydoun said. "If it can help make the streets of Detroit safer, we are more than willing to participate."

But even with Beydoun's support, he says there are still questions about enforcement and concerns about possible confrontations with gas station employees and ATV riders.

"There's always a concern when you have to tell a customer that's already doing something illegal that he can't do another thing illegal," he said. "He's not going to jeopardize himself or confront the customer if he sees the situation is going to escalate."

Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate shared those same concerns during Tuesday's city council meeting as he questioned the effectiveness of the ordinance.

"We've seen confrontations up to this point. Now we are creating another pathway for that to occur," said Tate.

ATVs taking over city streets and highways have been a long-standing issue in the city of Detroit, despite it being illegal to do so.

Even with concerns from council members, the ordinance passed by a 4-3 vote.

Councilman Scott Benson believes it will be a great tool for law enforcement.

"I understand people's trepidation, but I still support it. I think it's a great tool. I'm concerned we had another loss of life over the weekend. I see it on a routine basis the outlaw nature of these vehicles," said Benson.

Gas stations are required to place signs at their business to inform ATV riders. If gas stations permit ATV riders to fill up, police say the business will be cited.

The ordinance goes into effect in 30 days but will expire on September 30.