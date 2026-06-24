4 people hurt after Detroit city bus collides with vehicle, authorities say

Four people were taken to a hospital after a Detroit Department of Transportation bus collided with a vehicle on Wednesday.

The crash happened at Elizabeth Street and Woodward Avenue. Police say that at about 5:14 p.m., the vehicle and the bus were traveling northbound on Woodward when the car attempted to turn right onto Elizabeth Street in front of the DDOT bus.

No injuries were reported in the vehicle, but people on the bus were transported for evaluation. Police say no pedestrians were hurt in the crash. The Detroit Fire Department says none of the people hurt had critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.