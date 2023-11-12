Detroit casino workers rally outside of MGM Grand as strike approaches one month

(CBS DETROIT) - Members of the Detroit Casino Council gathered Saturday for a rally outside of MGM Grand in Detroit as the ongoing strike hits a month next week.

Tyjuanese Taylor of Unite Local 24 will celebrate her 24th year at MotorCity Casino on Nov. 15.

"We're just mostly here to support one another until we get a contract," she said. "It would be a good anniversary gift if we get a great contract. One of the best that we have."

Taylor and her fellow members say optimism levels are high among those picketing even with the chillier temperatures and now nearly a month of picketing.

"Sometimes, you know, you go through days where you may just be going through it. So we do appreciate, and we thank everyone for all the support they been giving us," she said.

On Monday, the DCC is announcing the launch of a digital campaign that calls for the boycott of four online betting platforms.