Detroit solidarity shines as striking workers seek support ahead of winter

(CBS DETROIT) – With the contract ratification process underway at the Big Three, there are still two big strikes happening in Detroit demanding economic justice. But with winter quickly approaching, there's a need on the picket lines outside the headquarters of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and at Detroit's casinos.

In an act of solidary, striking workers gathered at "Strike City" in Greektown to launch a donation drive on Monday.

"We're asking you to come out and donate whatever you can. Help our strikers out because as much as we're out here, they're out here trying to do the best they can for their families," a union leader said.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

UAW member Suzanne Lieckfelt is feeling the pinch at home ever since she and 1,000 of her coworkers at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan went on strike on September 13.

"I've had to have some bills pushed to the back. I've had to work with my credit cards and things like that to negotiate, 'Will you push this one month ahead?'" Lieckfelt said.

And so, the Detroit Casino Council is asking the community for any winter clothes, non-perishable food, and other essentials.

The toiletries, paper towels, tissue, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products. I think that's the last thing people don't think about when they make donations, but that's important as well," said Sharon Taylor, another striking BCBSM worker.

Drop-off locations are located at Hollywood Casino at Greektown/BCBSM (Lafayette between St. Antoine & Beaubien), MGM Grand Detroit (3rd Ave & Bagley), and MotorCity Casino (Spruce & Brooklyn).

BCBSM sent this statement to CBS News Detroit on Monday:

"We've been continuing to negotiate in good faith with the intent to get to a contract. Our negotiating teams met again Monday morning, as scheduled, and continued to exchange proposals."

"Ideally, you don't want to be outside in the cold on the picket line. But you know, you have to stand strong," Taylor said.