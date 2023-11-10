Detroit casino workers call for boycott of online betting platforms amid strike

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit casino workers have been on strike for nearly a month, and now they are calling for a boycott against online betting platforms FanDuel, ESPN BET, Hollywood iCasino, and BetMGM.

On Friday, the Detroit Casino Council (DCC), which represents workers at MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown, and MotorCity casinos, announced it will launch a digital ad campaign on Nov. 13 to encourage users not to use the apps until the end of the strike.

The boycott does not include Caesars Sportsbook, Caesars Palace Online Casino, WynnBET, DraftKings, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and others.

"Online sports betting and online casino platforms like FanDuel, ESPN BET, and BetMGM are critical sources of revenue for the companies that operate Detroit's three casinos," Nia Winston, president of UNITE HERE Local 24, said in a written statement. "Workers have been outside the physical locations 24/7 since going out on strike three weeks ago to win a fair contract. Now, they're calling on the public not to cross their virtual picket line either and to boycott these apps until the strike is settled."

Workers have been on strike since Oct. 17 after contracts with the three casinos expired.

The DCC began negotiating with the casinos in early September with hopes of wage increases, strengthening retirement, and securing protection for workers impacted by the implementation of new technology.

The council is comprised of UNITE HERE Local 24, United Auto Workers, Teamster Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 32, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.