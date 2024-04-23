Downtown Detroit businesses, bars and restaurants counting down until NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - "I've been moving a lot of beer," said Harry's Detroit barback Josh Hickey.

Hickey and every other restaurant, bar and small business in Detroit are getting ready to greet the thousands of people who will hit the city for the NFL Draft.

"The city of Detroit is popping off. Lot of money coming into Detroit, lot of people getting excited," Hickey said.

Small businesses also putting the pedal to the metal.

"We're up, I would say, at least 30%, if not more," said Jenny Symansic, the general manager of sports shop Fanatic U.

She says that, unlike years past, it has been one thing after another with the Detroit Lions playoff run, Opening Day and now an event unlike what she prepared for with the draft. Symansic says Detroiters who have already come by are eager in ways she never experienced.

"They're excited. Everybody is. The vibe down here is just so different," Symansic says.