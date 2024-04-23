Detroit police ready to execute security plan for NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - As the NFL puts the finishing touches ahead of Thursday, Detroit police are doing final checks on their security plan, which they've been developing over the last year.

On Tuesday, K-9 Officer Hobbs was at the NFL Draft theater conducting one of the many sweeps fans will see during the three-day event.

He's assigned to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, one of the agencies helping Detroit police secure the high-profile event.

"So we'll have officers position within the footprint, on the exterior streets as well, helping guide the public and also all these activations throughout the downtown area," Detroit Police Cmdr. Matthew Fulgenzi told CBS News Detroit.

READ: Detroiters welcome visitors to the city for 2024 NFL Draft

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

They'll get support from the so-called Casper unit, plainclothes officers who blend into the crowd that may hit max capacity.

"Even if it comes to a point where someone might not get a view they would like of the stage, they can visit all these other secondary activations and get that same feeling that you're part of the Draft, so there'll be enough space for everyone," Fulgenzi said.

There'll also be several eyes in the sky watching all the action, from officers on rooftops to the thousands of cameras sending a live feed to DPD's real-time crime center.

"It's a layered approach so where officers are at, they can communicate with on camera as well, and help guide the officers to what they're seeing in real-time," Fulgenzi said.

READ: Detroit police chief touts law enforcement partnerships to keep the NFL Draft safe for all

Security screenings will take place at entrance points to ensure no weapons make it in, and police want parents to know this:

"We all need to be responsible for kids who may be out here, not to just drop them off and leave. Be responsible adults. We will be enforcing curfew. If your children are down here, have an adult with you at all times," Fulgenzi said.

If a child wanders off, have them approach an officer who can contact the dispatch center to help them reunite with their parents.

And parents, make sure you have a plan with your family in case cell service is spotty.