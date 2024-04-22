Detroiters welcome visitors to the city for 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of thousands of people are making their way to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, and the city is rolling out the red carpet for football fans.

Locals want tourists to know they are welcome, and they hope they will check out all the city has to offer.

While there are plenty of draft activities to check out, Detroiters recommend visitors check out the city's great food, sites, and activities.

"Get a coney dog," recommended Stephanie McNary

"The Guardian Building, the architecture in there is beautiful," said Joseph Maiuri.

"There's a roller-skate rink/arcade that just opened up right on Woodward, right by Campus Martius," suggested Kenyon Slaughter.

Most said to simply walk around downtown and check out the city's great restaurants.

"Detroit is a beautiful city with a lot of creators, a lot of beautiful people. I just say come down here and experience for yourself," said Belinda Cargile.

And for those first-time visitors, Detroiters hope it won't be their last.