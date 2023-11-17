Detroit awards second round of recreational cannabis licenses

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit announced another round of recreational cannabis licenses, approving 37 applicants.

According to a press release, the winners include 13 businesses, majority Black-owned, five majority women-owned, and 21 owned by Detroit residents. The city opened the second wave of applications on Aug. 1 and received 65 applicants.

This comes nearly a year after the city awarded 33 adult-use cannabis licenses in the first round. The applicants included 13 non-equity and 20 equity.

"Just shy of a year ago, the City of Detroit awarded its first round of adult-use limited licenses, which saw a little more than 50% of adult-use limited licenses awarded to Detroit residents who are the majority owner of their businesses," said City Council President Pro Temp James Tate in a written statement.

"Of those newly licensed business owners in 'Round One,' 16 are African American. Today, we continue the progressive expansion of our cannabis industry with the announcement of 'Round Two' awardees. Congratulations to all those who persevered through a gauntlet of challenges to get to this point; and I am excited for the future as we continue to provide legitimate opportunities for Detroiters within an industry that previously shut them out."

The licenses are broken down into three types:

Retailer: allowed to sell cannabis and related products from licensed growers and processors to adult consumers.

allowed to sell cannabis and related products from licensed growers and processors to adult consumers. Micro-business: small businesses can vertically integrate by growing and processing up to 150 plants and sell products to adult consumers.

small businesses can vertically integrate by growing and processing up to 150 plants and sell products to adult consumers. Consumption lounge: commercial location allowed to host adults to consume products.

"We congratulate all the successful applicants who have been awarded licenses in Round 2," said Kim James, director of the Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship, in a written statement. "These individuals and organizations have exhibited remarkable potential and commitment to operate successfully while honoring the City's diversity and equity goals.

"We are excited to witness their contributions to the sector and the positive economic impact we expect to see for the City of Detroit. OMVE remains dedicated to facilitating a transparent and fair licensing process, ensuring that all applicants have an equal opportunity to participate in this growing industry. The Office encourages unsuccessful applicants to continue their pursuit of entrepreneurship and stands committed to offering support and guidance for future licensing opportunities."

Here are the applicants awarded in Round 2: