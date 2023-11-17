Detroit awards second round of recreational cannabis licenses
(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit announced another round of recreational cannabis licenses, approving 37 applicants.
According to a press release, the winners include 13 businesses, majority Black-owned, five majority women-owned, and 21 owned by Detroit residents. The city opened the second wave of applications on Aug. 1 and received 65 applicants.
This comes nearly a year after the city awarded 33 adult-use cannabis licenses in the first round. The applicants included 13 non-equity and 20 equity.
"Just shy of a year ago, the City of Detroit awarded its first round of adult-use limited licenses, which saw a little more than 50% of adult-use limited licenses awarded to Detroit residents who are the majority owner of their businesses," said City Council President Pro Temp James Tate in a written statement.
"Of those newly licensed business owners in 'Round One,' 16 are African American. Today, we continue the progressive expansion of our cannabis industry with the announcement of 'Round Two' awardees. Congratulations to all those who persevered through a gauntlet of challenges to get to this point; and I am excited for the future as we continue to provide legitimate opportunities for Detroiters within an industry that previously shut them out."
The licenses are broken down into three types:
- Retailer: allowed to sell cannabis and related products from licensed growers and processors to adult consumers.
- Micro-business: small businesses can vertically integrate by growing and processing up to 150 plants and sell products to adult consumers.
- Consumption lounge: commercial location allowed to host adults to consume products.
"We congratulate all the successful applicants who have been awarded licenses in Round 2," said Kim James, director of the Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship, in a written statement. "These individuals and organizations have exhibited remarkable potential and commitment to operate successfully while honoring the City's diversity and equity goals.
"We are excited to witness their contributions to the sector and the positive economic impact we expect to see for the City of Detroit. OMVE remains dedicated to facilitating a transparent and fair licensing process, ensuring that all applicants have an equal opportunity to participate in this growing industry. The Office encourages unsuccessful applicants to continue their pursuit of entrepreneurship and stands committed to offering support and guidance for future licensing opportunities."
Here are the applicants awarded in Round 2:
Licensee Name
Address
License Type
Altered State Cannabis Company
Provisional Certificate
Equity Designated Consumption Lounge
Green Graffiti LLC
Provisional Certificate
Equity Designated Consumption Lounge
CJ Ball LLC
Provisional Certificate
Equity Designated Consumption Lounge
Smokers Club Detroit
Provisional Certificate
Non-Equity Designated Consumption Lounge
Altered State Cannabis Company
Provisional Certificate
Equity Microbusiness
Legacy Greens LLC
Provisional Certificate
Equity Microbusiness
Legacy Greens LLC
19347 Mt. Elliott
Equity Designated Consumption Lounge
Green Genie 3, Inc
20046 W. Warren
Equity Retailer Establishment
Dank Garden LLC
7741 Lyndon
Equity Retailer Establishment
Midtown Weed Works LLC
216 Milwaukee
Equity Retailer Establishment
Green Genie, Inc.
24600 W. McNichols
Equity Retailer Establishment
Brightmoore Gardens LLC
12641 Stout St.
Equity Retailer Establishment
East to West Management LLC
5808 E. McNichols
Equity Retailer Establishment
13042 Van Dyke LLC
13042 Van Dyke
Equity Retailer Establishment
Caldwell 5540 LLC
5540 E. 8 Mile Road
Equity Retailer Establishment
LHSZTY, LLC
7304 Michigan Ave.
Equity Retailer Establishment
Utopia Gardens, LLC
6541 East Lafayette
Equity Retailer Establishment
Legacy Greens, LLC
19347 Mount Elliott
Equity Retailer Establishment
Treelated Health Center LLC
10101 Fenkell
Equity Retailer Establishment
Golden Herbal Leaf Inc.
1601 E Grand Blvd
Equity Retailer Establishment
Emerald Garden Mineral Health, Inc.
140 Clark Street, aka 176 Clark
Equity Retailer Establishment
CJ Ball LLC
7529 Joy Road
Equity Retailer Establishment
420 Factory LLC
7555 Greenfield
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
Evergreen Wellness LLC
19705 W. 7 Mile Road
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
The Great Vine, LLC
17498 Mount Elliott
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
Buckmack LLC
15831 Mack Ave.
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
No Limit Investments LLC
2619 S. Schaefer
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
BBJF LLC
6191 W Warren
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
7940 Michigan Avenue LLC
7940 Michigan Ave.
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
TCD Detroit LLC
13815 W 8 Mile Road
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
Jazz Club 2 LLC
16890 Telegraph Road
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
Lando Land LLC
6650 E. 8 Mile Road
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
West Michigan Collective LLC
11999 Gratiot Ave.
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
Pure Property Holdings LLC
13510 E. 8 Mile Road
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
20100 Sherwood LLC
20100 Sherwood
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
Backpack Boyz, LLC
6240 E. 8 Mile Road
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
378 Fordson LLC
8287 Southfield Road
Non-Equity Retailer Establishment
