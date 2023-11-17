Watch CBS News
Detroit awards second round of recreational cannabis licenses

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit announced another round of recreational cannabis licenses, approving 37 applicants.

According to a press release, the winners include 13 businesses, majority Black-owned, five majority women-owned, and 21 owned by Detroit residents. The city opened the second wave of applications on Aug. 1 and received 65 applicants.

This comes nearly a year after the city awarded 33 adult-use cannabis licenses in the first round. The applicants included 13 non-equity and 20 equity.

"Just shy of a year ago, the City of Detroit awarded its first round of adult-use limited licenses, which saw a little more than 50% of adult-use limited licenses awarded to Detroit residents who are the majority owner of their businesses," said City Council President Pro Temp James Tate in a written statement. 

"Of those newly licensed business owners in 'Round One,' 16 are African American. Today, we continue the progressive expansion of our cannabis industry with the announcement of 'Round Two' awardees. Congratulations to all those who persevered through a gauntlet of challenges to get to this point; and I am excited for the future as we continue to provide legitimate opportunities for Detroiters within an industry that previously shut them out."

The licenses are broken down into three types:

  • Retailer: allowed to sell cannabis and related products from licensed growers and processors to adult consumers.
  • Micro-business: small businesses can vertically integrate by growing and processing up to 150 plants and sell products to adult consumers.
  • Consumption lounge: commercial location allowed to host adults to consume products.

"We congratulate all the successful applicants who have been awarded licenses in Round 2," said Kim James, director of the Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship, in a written statement. "These individuals and organizations have exhibited remarkable potential and commitment to operate successfully while honoring the City's diversity and equity goals. 

"We are excited to witness their contributions to the sector and the positive economic impact we expect to see for the City of Detroit. OMVE remains dedicated to facilitating a transparent and fair licensing process, ensuring that all applicants have an equal opportunity to participate in this growing industry. The Office encourages unsuccessful applicants to continue their pursuit of entrepreneurship and stands committed to offering support and guidance for future licensing opportunities."

Here are the applicants awarded in Round 2:

Licensee Name 

Address 

License Type 

Altered State Cannabis Company 

Provisional Certificate 

Equity Designated Consumption Lounge 

Green Graffiti LLC 

Provisional Certificate 

Equity Designated Consumption Lounge 

CJ Ball LLC 

Provisional Certificate 

Equity Designated Consumption Lounge 

Smokers Club Detroit 

Provisional Certificate 

Non-Equity Designated Consumption Lounge 

Altered State Cannabis Company 

Provisional Certificate 

Equity Microbusiness 

Legacy Greens LLC 

Provisional Certificate 

Equity Microbusiness 

Legacy Greens LLC 

19347 Mt. Elliott 

Equity Designated Consumption Lounge 

Green Genie 3, Inc 

20046 W. Warren 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Dank Garden LLC 

7741 Lyndon 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Midtown Weed Works LLC 

216 Milwaukee 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Green Genie, Inc. 

24600 W. McNichols 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Brightmoore Gardens LLC 

12641 Stout St. 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

East to West Management LLC 

5808 E. McNichols 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

13042 Van Dyke LLC 

13042 Van Dyke 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Caldwell 5540 LLC 

5540 E. 8 Mile Road 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

LHSZTY, LLC 

7304 Michigan Ave. 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Utopia Gardens, LLC 

6541 East Lafayette 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Legacy Greens, LLC 

19347 Mount Elliott 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Treelated Health Center LLC 

10101 Fenkell 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Golden Herbal Leaf Inc. 

1601 E Grand Blvd 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

Emerald Garden Mineral Health, Inc. 

140 Clark Street, aka 176 Clark 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

CJ Ball LLC 

7529 Joy Road 

Equity Retailer Establishment 

420 Factory LLC 

7555 Greenfield 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

Evergreen Wellness LLC 

19705 W. 7 Mile Road

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

The Great Vine, LLC 

17498 Mount Elliott 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

Buckmack LLC 

15831 Mack Ave.

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

No Limit Investments LLC 

2619 S. Schaefer 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

BBJF LLC 

6191 W Warren 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

7940 Michigan Avenue LLC 

7940 Michigan Ave. 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

TCD Detroit LLC 

13815 W 8 Mile Road

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

Jazz Club 2 LLC 

16890 Telegraph Road 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

Lando Land LLC 

6650 E. 8 Mile Road

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

West Michigan Collective LLC 

11999 Gratiot Ave.

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

Pure Property Holdings LLC 

13510 E. 8 Mile Road

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

20100 Sherwood LLC 

20100 Sherwood 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

Backpack Boyz, LLC 

6240 E. 8 Mile Road 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment 

378 Fordson LLC 

8287 Southfield Road 

Non-Equity Retailer Establishment

First published on November 17, 2023 / 4:25 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

