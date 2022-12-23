Detroit awards first 33 adult-use marijuana retail licenses

(CBS DETROIT) - The first 33 adult-use marijuana licenses have be awarded, the City of Detroit announced Thursday.

Michigan voters approved the use of recreational marijuana four years; however, the city approved an recreational marijuana ordinance earlier this year.

After a two-month scoring process and review, the Office of Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship approved licenses for 13 non-equity applicants and 20 equity applicants:

Equity Licenses

House of Zen (14501 Mack) LIV Cannabis (12604 E Jefferson) Motor City Kush (10 E 8 Mile) Liberty Cannabis (2540 Rosa Parks) High Profile (20327 Groesbeck) Chronic City (6810 E. McNichols) Plan B (20101 W 8 Mile) DaCut (12668 Gratiot) Blue Wave (1947 W Fort) The Remedy (20041 W 8 Mile) loud Cannabis (16003 Mack) Gage 313 (14239 W 8 Mile) Detroit Herbal Ctr (14325 Wyoming) Nuggets (18270 Telegraph) Livernois Provision (8305 Livernois) Inhale (15670 E 8 Mile) TJM Enterprises (8600 E 8 Mile #28) The Herbalist (15510 W Warren) Ivy League (471 S Schaefer) SJTC Enterprises (6640 E 8 Mile)

Non-Equity Licenses

Luxury Loud (2520 22nd) THC Detroit (19533 W Warren) Det Natural (3394 Fort) Jars Cannabis (11400 8 Mile) House of Dank (3340 E 8 Mile) SMOK (7461 W 8 Mile) Oz Cannabis (16829 Harper) MPP Services (2710 Livernois) West Coast Meds (8620 Lyndon) Cookies (6030 8 Mile) Southwest Meds (6237 Federal) Leaf and Bud (14470 Livernois) Playa Kind (8301 St. Aubin)

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison and City Council President Pro Tem James Tate with adult-use marijuana license awardees and members of the Duggan Administration who have worked together throughout this years-long process. City of Detroit

"Our goal from the day voters approved the sale of adult use marijuana was to make sure we had a city ordinance and a process in place that provides fair and equitable access to these licenses and the courts have affirmed that we've done just that," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release. "Council President Pro-Tem Tate, and our Department of Civil Right, Inclusion & Opportunity and Law Department deserve a great deal of credit for making this historic day possible."

Applications for licensing in the first phase opened on Sept. 1 for one month. City officials say 160 licenses will be issued in three phase.

In the first phase, the city planned to issue the following:

40 Retail: Allows a business to sell marijuana and related products from licensed growers and processors to adult consumers for recreational purposes\

Allows a business to sell marijuana and related products from licensed growers and processors to adult consumers for recreational purposes\ 10 Micro-Business: Allows a small business to vertically integrate by growing and processing up to 150 plants and selling the resulting products to adult consumers for recreational purposes

Allows a small business to vertically integrate by growing and processing up to 150 plants and selling the resulting products to adult consumers for recreational purposes 10 Consumption Lounge: Allows a commercial location to host adults to consume marijuana products

Officials say up to 20 general applications and 20 social equity applications for retail licenses were allowed in the first phase. However, only 13 applicants were approved in the general category. Additionally, no applications for the micro-business and consumption licenses met all of the requirements.

Unsuccessful applicants have the option to apply again in round two.

Phase two and three will each approve up to 30 retail, 10 micro-business and 10 consumption lounge licenses. The city will announce later when the those applications are open.