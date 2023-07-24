Detroit to accept applications for recreational marijuana retail licenses Aug. 1

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit will soon begin accepting a second wave of applications for marijuana business licenses.

The application period will open on Aug. 1. City officials say licenses include dispensaries, microbusinesses and consumption lounges.

Those interested in applying have until Aug. 31 to submit applications. According to the city, they will make decisions six to eight weeks after the deadline.

In this wave, there are 30 licenses available for marijuana retailers, 10 licenses for microbusinesses and 10 licenses for consumption lounges.

The city says equity applicants will receive half of all the licenses.

"An equity applicant is either an individual whose primary residence is located within a disproportionately impacted community or an entity in which at least one or more of such individuals owns and controls at least 51 percent," said city officials.

In addition, once granted, licensees must get a state operating license from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The first recreational licenses were approved in December 2022, with 33 businesses awarded licenses. Read more on the first wave of applications here.