How the Detroit Auto Show became a global destination | America at 250

The Detroit Auto Show has spent more than a century evolving alongside the auto industry. It has grown from a small, local exhibition into one of the world's premier automotive events.

The show started in 1907 at a beer garden near the Belle Isle Bridge and was inspired by the Paris Auto Show, according to Detroit Historical Society Automotive and Industrial Curator Dave Marchioni.

"The Detroit Auto Show actually started as the mirror to France," Marchioni said. "The French auto show was the biggest auto show when it was first done, and then Detroit immediately parroted. If you remember, for a long time, Detroit was called the Paris of the East."

As attendance grew, the show moved from the beer garden to the Light Guard Armory, then the Michigan State Fairgrounds, before finding a permanent home at Cobo Hall in 1965.

For decades, the event gave consumers a rare opportunity to compare vehicles from multiple automakers in one place before the internet transformed the car buying process.

"I'm old enough to remember when there wasn't the internet, so it was a chance to get these cars. You could look at a Chrysler, look at a Ford, look at a Dodge. You could look at a GM product all in the same place and really sit in them, see what they felt like and see what they looked like without a salesman being around you," Marchioni said.

As online shopping changed how consumers researched and purchased vehicles, the Detroit Auto Show shifted its focus from selling cars to creating memorable experiences.

Today's event features concept vehicles, interactive exhibits, indoor test tracks, vehicle demonstrations and attractions designed to appeal to enthusiasts and families alike.

"What the auto shows had to do is kind of adapt itself to less of a marketing tool and to more of the enthusiast group," Marchioni said.

The show's influence expanded beyond Detroit as foreign automakers increased their presence in North America. In 1989, it was renamed the North American International Auto Show, reflecting its growing international significance.

Marchioni said the new identity helped attract global automakers and media while reinforcing Detroit's status as the Motor City.

"It invites international press, it invites international manufacturers and it really gives Detroit the chance to show everybody what they're built, made of and how they can compete within the international market," he said.

The event has continued to evolve through economic downturns, changes in consumer demand and advances in automotive technology.

"If it would've stayed as it was in the 50s, it wouldn't be around now," Marchioni said.

Today, the Detroit Auto Show is held at Huntington Place, continuing a tradition that began more than 100 years and demonstrating how adapting to change has helped keep one of Michigan's most recognizable events relevant for generations.