Suspicious death investigation underway after Detroit-area man found dead, police say

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Metro Detroit after a 39-year-old man was found dead in his home Tuesday night, police said.

At about 7:30 p.m., Warren officers responded to a residence in the 11000 block of Hanover Drive on a report of an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they confirmed that a 39-year-old man was found dead. The man was a resident of the house, according to police.

Detectives are investigating as police say "the circumstances of the death are suspicious."

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time in the investigation.

"An autopsy will be performed by the Macomb County medical examiner's office which will hopefully shed more light into this incident," said Warren Police Department Lt. John Gajewski.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Detective Bureau at 586-574-4810.