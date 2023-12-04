Detroit activist Malik Shabazz in hospital again

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit activist Malik Shabazz is in the hospital again after a massive heart attack back in June called for surgery and rehabilitation treatment.

Malik Shabazz, the leader of the New Black Panther Nation/Marcus Garvey Movement, was moved from a rehabilitation center to a hospital again due to undiagnosed medical concerns, according to Sam Riddle, Shabazz Family Spokesperson.

In addition, Riddle says Shabazz is in stable condition.

On Monday, June 26, Shabazz suffered from a heart attack. Before rehabilitation treatment in October, he was on a respirator, had received a temporary heart pump implant and fought an infection.

"The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for community-wide support and prayers for Shabazz and is deeply appreciative of the care provided Minister Shabazz," Riddle said.

When Shabazz was hospitalized back in June, the community held a prayer circle to support the minister and his family as Shabazz fought for his life.

"He doesn't tolerate people who harm our community. And I really pray that he makes it through this. I really do. It'll be a tremendous loss to our community. A tremendous loss," Detroit Police Chief James White said at the prayer circle.

Shabazz has fought for the most vulnerable citizens of Detroit by organizing search efforts and passing out flyers to help get answers in unsolved missing persons cases and other crimes.