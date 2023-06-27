Detroit community holds prayer vigil for activist Minister Malik Shabazz

(CBS DETROIT) – Leaders from across Wayne County are hoping Minister Malik Shabazz survives. The activist is at Henry Ford Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack on Monday.

For decades Shabazz has fought for the most vulnerable in Detroit.

"He figured everybody deserved better than they're getting in inner cities, and he was just committed to making sure that things improved, and for that, I've always had the utmost respect for him," Warren C. Evans, the Wayne County Executive, said.

Shabazz's advocacy is on hold now as he fights for his life.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"He doesn't tolerate people who harm our community. And I really pray that he makes it through this. I really do. It'll be a tremendous loss to our community. A tremendous loss," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

White took part in a prayer circle with other dignitaries outside Henry Ford Hospital Tuesday afternoon to support the minister's family, including his wife, Wanda Akilah-Redmond, in their darkest hour.

"People who are forgotten by others, they will partner with anybody to make sure that everybody has watched out for. That love has been felt for a long time. And Akilah, you go back and tell the minister the love of the city is with him," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told the crowd.

"This man is great. We have to be out here to pray for him so that he can continue doing what he's doing here in the city of Detroit," Arthur Edge, a friend, said.

"We'll look for more. We're just looking at the people that will spread out and pray for this event and pray for him, pray that he will get up," Rev. W.J. Rideout III, an activist, said.

"Y'all are walking in the footsteps of a giant. So keep that in mind when we pray," Gabe Kenyatta, a childhood friend, said.

According to a family friend, Shabazz remains in critical condition and is on a breathing machine.