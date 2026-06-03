Design board clears way for Dollar Tree store proposal in Birmingham, Michigan

The Design Review Board in Birmingham, Michigan, reviewed plans Wednesday night for major exterior changes to a former CVS Health storefront along Woodward Avenue near East Lincoln Street.

The proposal would convert the vacant space into a new Dollar Tree location. The board only evaluated the building's design, and not whether the store could operate. The project moved forward with conditional approval after the vote.

Ahead of the meeting, opposition grew through an online petition on Change.org that collected nearly 500 signatures. Some residents argued the store could negatively affect neighborhood safety and increase crime.

The petition also raised concerns about the store's proximity to nearby schools, claiming that dollar stores are associated with higher crime rates.

Despite the online debate, no public comments were made during the Wednesday meeting. Board members focused strictly on the building's exterior and the proposal's design elements, not on zoning or retail approval. The decision moves the project forward in the city's permitting process, though it does not guarantee the store will open.